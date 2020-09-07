3 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 20 hospitalizations

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor County Health District report 3 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of active cases is now 395.

Statistics released Monday show that out of the 3 new cases, 0 are from PCR tests, and 3 are from antigen tests.

Seven patients recovered, but 20 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2,530 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: