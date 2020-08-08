3 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 45 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Latest coronavirus numbers from Abilene and Taylor County show 3 new COVID-19 cases and 45 recoveries.

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District on Saturday reported no new PCR-tested cases and 3 new antigen-tested cases. The cumulative total for the year in Taylor County is now 1,741 cases.

Hospitalizations in Taylor County are now at 28. Of those 28, 13 are residents of the county and 15 are not.

Forty-five additional people were marked as recovered in the newly released data. The total of recovered patients is now 1,154.