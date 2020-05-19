3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor County, total of 225

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor-County Public Health District report three new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County.

There are now 225 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded by the City, and 4,020 tests have been administered.

This number varies drastically from the 350-odd cases reported just weeks ago because the State of Texas recently requested the City of Abilene stop including positive results from the prison units, which are in Jones County, and results based on antibody tests.

Currently, city officials are working to recalculate demographic information, so statistics about the patients’ ages, common symptoms, and more are not available at this time.

Four patients are currently hospitalized, though nothing has been disclosed about their current conditions.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.