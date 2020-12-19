3 new COVID-19 related deaths in Taylor County, 108 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three new COVID-19-related deaths and 108 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 108 new cases, 57 are from PCR tests and 51 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new deaths reported are a male in his 50s with preexisting conditions, a male in his 80s, and a male in his 70s, unknown if they had preexisting conditions.

Eighty-two patients recovered, but 93 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 10,206 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,411 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: