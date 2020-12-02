3 new COVID-19 related deaths in Taylor County, 127 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY (KTAB/KRBC) – Three new COVID-19-related deaths and 127 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 127 new cases, 72 are from PCR tests and 55 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest deaths include a female in her 90s, a male in his 90s, and a male in his 70s, all with preexisting conditions.

133 patients recovered, but 111 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 8,318 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,829 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: