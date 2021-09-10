3 new deaths, 155 new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor Co. Friday, new school cases down

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting three new deaths and 155 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Over the last seven days, 10.27% of those who have been tested have returned positive results.

The three new COVID-19 deaths bring the county’s total to 448, and nine this week.

The health district says due to a change in staffing, the only statistics that will be reported for the next two weeks are new cases, deaths, active cases, and seven-day positivity rate.

Demographic information is not being provided for new cases or deaths.

Abilene ISD is reporting 29 new cases in students Friday, including 12 elementary students, eight in middle school, and nine high schoolers. There are currently 316 active cases among AISD students, and 67 among staff, for a grand total of 383 active cases in the district.

Wylie ISD reports six new cases in students, including five at West Junior High and one at the high school. There are two new cases among staff members in the district. Throughout WISD, there are 87 active cases among students and 19 staff, totaling 106 active cases.

There are currently 2,400 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, the highest since Jan. 26.

When there were 2,502 active cases on Jan. 26, there were only 57 hospitalizations, whereas on Friday there were 103 in Taylor County.

Hendrick Health reported 103 patients hospitalized with the virus in Taylor County, including 20 in the ICU.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 20 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 123 patients hospitalized, 107 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 27 total ICU patients, 23 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2,060 vaccines were administered last week, down from 2,209 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,384 from March 1-7.

The data shows 60,471 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 50,938 have been fully vaccinated.