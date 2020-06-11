ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting three new cases of COVID-19.
The health district says there were also five recoveries, bringing the total number of currently active cases to six.
There have been a total of 252 positive cases reported in Taylor County, 6,845 tests conducted, and five deaths.
There is currently no one in Taylor County hospitalized with COVID-19.
Further demographic information can be found in the image below.
- 3 new positive results, 6 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor Co.
- Video captures Chicago police officers ‘lounging’ in congressman’s burglarized office as nearby businesses looted
- Debate continues on how to safely reopen schools in the fall
- ‘I just can’t take it anymore’: Officer posts emotional video about quitting amid unrest
- Country group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A