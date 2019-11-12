3 people held at gunpoint in Abilene, robbed in their own home

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house located in the 1000 Block of Foster Lane was broken into by two men who held three people at gunpoint while they robbed them in their own home.
According to the incident report, the incident happened on Saturday night. “The victim states two unknown males entered his house and took multiple items while holding three victims at gunpoint,” said the report.
