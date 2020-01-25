3 people injured after two-car accident on Buffalo Gap

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a car accident in South Abilene.

The accident happened on Buffalo Gap Road around 4:30 p.m.

Police at the scene said a Toyota truck tried turning into “Mister Car Wash” when it collided with another vehicle containing five passengers.

Three people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

