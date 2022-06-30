3 people involved in crash near TNT Fireworks outside Abilene, Jun. 2022

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A commercial truck collided with a pickup truck carrying two passengers Thursday afternoon down Highway 83.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC a large commercial truck pulled onto the highway, going south and was hit by the pickup truck.

This crash took place around 2:00 Thursday near TNT Fireworks just outside of Abilene.

Texas DPS said the commercial truck did not see the pickup truck and effectively caused the wreck.

The driver of the commercial truck was fine, authorities confirmed with KTAB/KRBC. One of the two passengers of the pickup truck was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.