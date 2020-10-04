3 people killed in head-on crash in reported Nolan County

NOLAN COUNTY. Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were killed in a head-on crash reported in Nolan County.

Crystal Yepe, 25, of Lubbock who was driving a 2015 Ford Taurus was pronounced dead at the scene.

Edwin Beezer, 56, and Shannon Beezer, 48, both from Bandera were also pronounced dead at the scene; they were in a 2020 Nissan Murano.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident happened Saturday around 3:35 p.m at SH 153, 14 miles northwest of Wingate.

The crash report shows that Taurus was traveling North on SH-153 while The Murano was traveling South. The Taurus crossed the center line and crashed into the Murano in the southbound lane.

According to Sgt. Fred Biddle, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash is under investigation.