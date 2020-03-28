3 positive COVID-19 cases in Abilene, 161 tests still pending

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The latest COVID-19 testing numbers for the City of Abilene show three people have tested positive and 161 more are still awaiting results.

Saturday’s numbers show 294 people total have been tested, with 3 positive results, 130 negative results, and 161 pending.

City officials were notified of Abilene’s first positive result Thursday morning.

They then held a press conference to disclose the information to the public, saying the patient is a male in his 40s who came to the ER just 24 hours before his positive result with multiple symptoms, including shortness of breath.

Later that night, Dyess Air Force Base confirmed Abilene’s second case, saying the patient is a health care worker on base who was tested on March 24.

Neither case has a confirmed location of contraction so far.

There was a second infected individual, a male in his 40s, living at Disability Resources, Inc. (DRI). Abilene Taylor County Public Health District staff traveled to DRI Thursday, March 26, to test the individual, and received the positive test result Friday, March 27.



Investigators are working to determine patients’ whereabouts in the weeks prior to their positive results.

Health Department officials say many tests results are taking longer than these to return because all tests administered in Abilene are sent to labs outside the city for processing.

Depending on the lab, results are taking an average of one day to one week to return.

The City of Abilene will give updated testing results each day and will get information about any positive cases to the public as soon as possible.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for any updates on the local impact of COVID-19.