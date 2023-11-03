ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A press release from the Abilene Police Department confirmed that three suspects had been taken into custody for questioning in relation to a Thursday night shooting that severely injured a 12-year-old girl on the 1600 block of Graham Street in north Abilene. Residents in that neighborhood said they heard multiple gunshots ring out from that area just after 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.

“I thought somebody was pounding on the door. He said get out of the windows, stay away from the windows,” said Charles Berry, who lives next door to the home in question.

“How many shots do you think you heard?” KTAB/KRBC questioned.

“25 to 30,” Berry responded.

Suspect Nicholas Baker Suspect Elmer Rodriguez

17-year-old Elmer Rodriguez and a juvenile whose identity is being withheld were arrested Thursday night following the shooting. Rodriguez has been charged with Second Degree Felony Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is being held at the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $175,000.

Friday morning, detectives arrested a third suspect. 17-year-old Nicholas Baker has been charged with Second Degree Felony Aggravated Assault. He is also being held at the Taylor County Jail on a $165,000 bond.

The 12-year-old girl who was injured was careflighted to the Metroplex due to the ‘severity of her injuries’ according to an APD press release. Her current condition is unknown. The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.