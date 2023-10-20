ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Seven people were involved in a three-vehicle crash just before noon Friday in South Abilene.

The occupants of one vehicle involved told KTAB/KRBC the driver in a white car caused the wreck by running a red light at the intersection of Oldham Lane and ES 11th Street. The driver who was hit then spun out, hitting another vehicle. Abilene Police supported this account.

At least two women were injured enough to warrant an ambulance ride to a nearby hospital, and one was pregnant. There were three people in the first vehicle, and two each in the other two vehicles.

All three occupants of the vehicle allegedly at fault were injured, police confirmed, but said it’s most likely airbags that caused that damage.

Abilene Police, Fire, and emergency services responded. As of 12:30 p.m., the scene was being cleaned. No further information has been released.