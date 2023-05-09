ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least one person was injured and is being taken to a hospital by helicopter after three vehicles collided in Far South Abilene Tuesday evening.

Right around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, near Lytle Creek Market, police and emergency services responded to a three-vehicle crash along FM 1750 at FM 707 in Abilene.

A KTAB/KRBC crew on scene was able to confirm that at least one person was injured as a result of the crash. Helicopter services were requested to help the victim.

BigCountryHomepage.com will continue to monitor this scene and provide updates as they become available.