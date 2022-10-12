ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Authorities are investigating a Wednesday afternoon three-vehicle crash involving an Abilene Police Department (APD) vehicle in North Abilene.

In a press release, APD said an Abilene Police Tahoe was one of three in a wreck near Old Anson Road and West Overland Trail at noon Wednesday.

An 18-wheeler was reportedly traveling south on Old Anson Road, the police unit headed north and a Ford crew cab was going west on Overland Trail. The Ford stopped at the stop sign, then continued west, crashing.

Police said the driver of the Ford will be issued a summons but the investigation has not yet determined a fault.

Two APD officers were in the Police Tahoe. One officer, the passenger, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A driver of one of the other vehicles was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in this crash and it is being investigated.