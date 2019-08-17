3-year-old girl found dead inside burned vehicle in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KLBK) – A 3-year-old girl was found dead inside of a vehicle after it caught fire in Plainview.

Police say her father was present during the time of the fire, and was “being detained for further investigation.”

It was just before 3 p.m. when the fire started, and was put out in under two minutes.

The child was in a car seat and later removed from the vehicle.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.

One person was arrested for criminally negligent homicide, but that person’s identity has not been released.