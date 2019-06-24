3-year-old killed after Mom tells police she was playing ‘chicken’ with SUV

HOUSTON (CNN) — A Houston mother told police she was playing the game “chicken” in her SUV when she ran over her 3-year-old son, killing him.

But surveillance video revealed a different story.

Warning, the footage from the incident is hard to watch.

In the attached surveillance video, prosecutors say mom Lexus Stagg is behind the wheel, driving the car in reverse. Her three children run toward the car, she then puts the car in drive and goes forward.

Little Lord Renfro could not get out of the way in time.

“That’s not the way to play with children,” neighbor Walter Turcious says.

Turcious remembers that day, and how Stagg told police she accidentally backed over her son.

“Crazy thing that happened was that maybe 10-15 minutes before it happened, he was right inside the patio,” Turcious says.

But Harris County Prosecutor Sean Teare says the video speaks for itself, that Stagg clearly drove forward. She is now charged with criminally-negligent homicide.

“Criminally-negligent homicide means you are acting with gross negligence, you are acting in such a negligent manner that it rises to the level of criminality,” Teare says.

On Facebook, Stagg posted pictures of her son and asked how she is supposed to tell her 5-year-old daughter about the accident.

But Child Protective Services says the mother already had two older kids removed in 2013.

After the death of 3-year-old Renfro on June 11, her two remaining kids were also taken away, and now, she could face serious jail time.

“She is facing a minimum of 2 years in prison and a maximum of 10, and she is charged with that for killing her own 3-year-old child,” Teare says.

A magistrate judge set Stagg’s bail at $1,500 despite prosecutors requesting it be $50,000.