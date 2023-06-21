EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A crash on US Highway 183, approximately eight miles north of Cisco, has resulted in one death and three injured.

At 12:15 p.m. on June 19, crews responded to a one-vehicle wreck. Investigation shows that the vehicle drifted off the roadway through the shoulder, struck a drainage culvert and overturned. Two children were in the vehicle, but the 5-year-old was unrestrained and the 3-year-old was not properly restrained and was ejected from the vehicle according to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

The 3-year-old was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace John Glenn. The driver and 5-year-old suffered from incapacitating injuries and are in stable condition. A 67-year-old passenger did not sustain incapacitating injuries.

