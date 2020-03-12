3-year-old Texas boy left behind on school field trip

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN Newsource) — A Houston mom is furious after learning her 3-year-old son was left behind during a school field trip.

A trip she says he wasn’t even supposed to be on because she never signed the permission slip.

Karter Williams is curious.

The 3-year-old took a break from the camera long enough for the interview with his mother and even then, he couldn’t stay away.

He is the apple of mom Kelsey’s eye, her only child.

The questions keep coming.

“What if he felt like, ‘I’m not going to see my mom anymore. My teachers left me, my friends left me, you know?’ Was he crying?” she says.

Last Friday while on a field trip to the rodeo with his school, Thompson Elementary, Karter was separated from his head start classmates and left behind by his teacher, HISD confirms.

A 3 year old all alone in the crowd.

It was a rodeo visitor who found him and connected him with another class from the school, the district says.

This as his class was already on the bus and heading back to Thompson.

Making it even worse, Williams wasn’t told about the incident until yesterday.

“Well, he was back at the school, we found him. We didn’t find him, someone else found him, a man. I don’t know the man’s name. I don’t know what the man looks like, I’m thankful for him, I am. But I don’t know who that man is,” Kelsey says.

The school principal, not Karter’s teacher, was the one who notified Williams.

Today she met with an HISD parent liaison.

The district’s statement did not answer questions about teacher discipline.

It only confirmed the incident and added, “the district works diligently to ensure the well-being of every child entrusted to our care, as the safety to our students is always our top priority.”

Williams would disagree.

She doesn’t feel comfortable sending Karter back to his teacher at Thompson and doesn’t think other parents should either.

“I honestly don’t think she should be an educator or someone to protect children,” she says.

The Houston Rodeo and Stock Show has now been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.