LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Lubbock Police have identified the man who was struck by a vehicle in Central Lubbock as Timothy Smith, 30.

Just after midnight on Thursday morning, LPD responded to the scene where a pedestrian was struck by vehicle.

The crash happened at 46th and Quaker where Smith was struck by a car, according to LPD.

Police say Smith was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The story will be updated as more information is received.