$300,000 remains to assist Abilene tornado victims, deadline to apply next week

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – $300,000 still remains to assist Abilene tornado victims with rebuilding and repairs, but the deadline to apply by reporting damages is only one week away.

The Abilene Disaster Relief Fund, a joint fundraising effort from the Community Foundation of Abilene and the United Way, raised a total of $640,000 to aid local homeowners whose properties were devastated by a tornado on May 18.

Nearly half of the money is still available, and the Community Foundation says the first $340,000 was distributed as follows:

$240,000 – Granted out in the weeks following the tornado to help people with repairs and immediate and essential relief needs, such as food, transportation and shelter

$50,000 – Designated by specific donors to be used for case management, business relief and software to track relief needs

$50,000 – Grant to Boots on the Ground for damage repair

$300,000 – Remaining funds to be granted out for repair and rebuilding

Boots on the Ground is a disaster relief group from Beltway Baptist Church that will be helping victims with things like repairing fences, building beds, and lawn care.

Anyone who needs part of the remaining $300,000 is asked to register their damage by calling 2-1-1. Disaster relief will only be granted to the initial 390 properties assessed after the tornado.

“If people don’t know if their home qualifies and is one of the 390 addresses on the list, please dial 2-1- 1, choose your language, and then select option 1 to speak with a local call specialist, Monday-Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM,” said Mary Cooksey, 2-1-1 Program Director for the United Way of Abilene.

