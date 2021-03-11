$300k grant awarded to Big Country Manufacturing Alliance

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Big Country Manufacturing Alliance (BCMA) was recently awarded the $300,000 “Advance Together” grant put out by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. The grant was funded by various philanthropists.

The BCMA partners with Big Country educators, schools, and development groups to inform curriculum and give area students the most up-to-date and practical information pertaining to the various manufacturing fields in which they may work one day.

They plan to use the $300,000 to raise awareness of the numerous “middle skill” jobs in demand in or 19-county area that do not require a college degree and have ample opportunity for promotion to live a successful life without leaving the Big Country.

Originally formed in 2017, the BCMA consists of 13 Big Country manufacturing businesses with the common goal of advancing their collective workforce and providing attainable jobs for Texas students.

Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas played a key role in the formation of the alliance and now functions as a support organization in their continued mission.

BCMA board member and owner of BWJ Metalworks Bob Johnson says the alliance mission is very close to home for him.

“What I like to see is where we’re going to go with the younger generation, where you’re gonna go, what you want to be,” Johnson says. “Well you’ve got a pretty good idea on how you’re going to build from where you’re at now to where you want to go.”