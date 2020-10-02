31 new COVID-19 cases, 31 recoveries reported in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19.

Of the 31 new cases, four were from PCR tests and 27 were from antigen tests.

There have also been 31 recoveries, and there are currently 26 people hospitalized, including 10 from Taylor County and 16 from outside the county.

