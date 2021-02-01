31 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor Co., 59 hospitalizations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Thirty-one new COVID-19-related cases and 59 hospitalizations have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Monday show that of the 31 new cases, 22 are from PCR tests and 9 are from antigen tests.

Eighty patients recovered, but 59 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 14,445 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,236 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: