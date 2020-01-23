Watch: 317th Airlift Wing returns to Dyess after 4-month deployment

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Airmen assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing returned to Dyess last week after a 4-month deployment.
According to a Facebook post from Dyess Air Force Base, the airmen returned last week from their deployment with the United States Central Command and United States Africa Command.
Deployed in September, this was the first time since 2003 that the 317th Airlift Wing had sent out a whole squadron.
