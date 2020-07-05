32 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County; 210 active cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 32 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Taylor County Sunday, and 21 patients are currently hospitalized.

Updated statistics show there are now 210 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The 32 new COVID-19 positives are all attributed to PCR testing, which has been the gold standard to determine active infections since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 526 PCR positives have been recorded in Abilene to-date.

A second type of test – known as antigen testing – is becoming more popular and is also accurate at determining active infections, so the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District has begun releasing statistics on those tests as well.

The Health District has received a total of 134 COVID-19 antigen test positives since June 25, 2020

Between the two types of tests, there have been a total of 660 cases since the outbreak began.

BigCountryHomepage will keep track of local COVID-19 statistics each day. Check back for the latest information.