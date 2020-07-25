32 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County; total PCR positive test results reach over 1,000

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 32 new positive COVID-19 cases.

There are 21 new positives from PCR tests and 11 from antigen tests, for a total of 32 new positive cases.

There are a total of 470 active cases from PCR tests and 470 active cases from antigen tests, for a total of 940 active cases in Taylor County.

Since tracking began, there have been a total of 1007 positive cases from PCR tests and 514 from antigen tests, for a total of 1,521 positive results.

According to the health district, there are 32 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 17 from Taylor County and 15 from outside the county.

The average age of those who have died from COVID-19 in Taylor County is 71, and the average age of those hospitalized is 60.

In a new reporting format passed unanimously at Thursday’s Abilene City Council meeting, the numbers reported no longer contain detailed demographic information.