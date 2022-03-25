ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After a small observance in 2021, March 25, also known as 325 day, saw a lot more participation both by local businesses and residents in 2022.

This year nearly 60 local businesses signed up to participate, working the number 325 into a deal or discount of some kind to be observed on March 25. Whether that’s 32.5% off an item or $3.25 drinks, each business has a unique way of celebrating.

Elizabeth Gray of the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union (ATFCU) says the celebration began initially as a way to boost local morale. ATFCU held a small raffle for it in 2021.

“We were trying to come up with some ideas to boost employee morale and community morale with the freeze and COVID and all that,” Gray says.

Though she says shes glad to see it’s catching on. ATFCU even held a live music performance at Minter park as a part of the celebration. A growth trend Gray hopes will continue.

“Hopefully each year it’ll expand bigger and bigger and each little community or town can have their own 325 day celebration, because we’re all part of the same” says Gray.