ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union (ATFCU) and the Abilene Chamber of Commerce introduced a new civic initiative they call 325 Day.

On Friday, March 25, everyone across the Big Country are encouraged to get out and support local businesses.

ATFCU and the Chamber of Commerce said they hope to make this community event an annual event for the Big Country.

Click here to visit a list of those local businesses participating in 325 Day.

At 325Day.com, you can also register your business. Participating businesses have gotten creative in how they’re celebrating 325 Day.

For example, the KAO Lounge will be offering a 32.5% discount during Happy Hour, and Callahan Thrift Shop will be handing out $25 gift cards to three lucky customers.

For additional questions, Community Relations Specialist, Elizabeth Gray, with Abilene Teachers FCU is available via email or phone call, at (325) 677-2274.