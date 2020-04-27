33 new COVID-19 cases in Abilene, total of 255

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 33 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Taylor County, bringing up the total number of confirmed cases to 255. According to the city, 75 people have recovered.

Most Abilene COVID-19 patients are in self-isolation, however, several are hospitalized and three are deceased.

AbiMar Foods became a hotspot for the virus and contributed to the increase in positive cases.

Since March 31, 10% of their entire workforce tested positive for COVID-19. All 500-600 employees were tested.

Other Abilene locations connected to COVID-19 include DRI, the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District, Walmart on Southwest Drive, and the Robertson and Middleton Prison Units.

City Manager Robert Hanna is also currently in self-isolation due to possible exposure to a positive COVID-19 patient.

According to the city of Abilene, 40 Fire Department members tested positive with COVID-19, most of the firefighters have little to mild symptoms, including Fire Chief Cande Flores who says he is only experiencing minor symptoms such as headache, minor body aches, a little cough, no fever.

The City of Abilene will provide updates on COVID-19 each afternoon.

Detail of COVID-19 positives for April 27, 2020
Expanded statistics for COVID-19 cases as of April 27, 2020

