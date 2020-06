ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 34 new COVID-19 cases.

The 34 new positives and seven recoveries bring the total number of active cases to 110, and 400 total positive cases reported in Taylor County this year.

There have been 8,276 tests administered, and 285 have recovered.

Nine people are currently hospitalized with the virus in Taylor County.

Further demographic information can be found in the image below: