35 new COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries reported in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Thirty-five new cases of COVID-19 and 25 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 35 new cases, 4 are from PCR tests and 31 are from antigen tests.

25 patients recovered, but 24 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 3,193 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. There are currently 519 active cases.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: