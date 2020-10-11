35-year-old Snyder man killed, 6 injured in crash reported in Garza County

GARZA COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Snyder man was killed and 6 people were injured in a crash reported in Garza County Saturday afternoon.

Christopher Wayne Scates, 35, of Snyder was killed as a result of injuries during the crash.

He was driving a 2014 Chrysler passenger van, with two passengers, Ashley Jeter, 25, of Snyder, and a two-year-old toddler from Sweetwater; both passengers were transported for injuries sustained in the crash.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle, multi-occupant, fatal crash on US 84, 3 miles

south of Southland in Garza County.

A 2005 Lincoln Navigator SUV, was traveling northbound on US 84. While a 2014 Chrysler passenger van was traveling southbound on US 84.

According to the preliminary report, the Lincoln had a tire blow out, the driver immediately applied the emergency-parking brake and lost control of the vehicle, traveled into the

center median and rolled.

The driver of the Chrysler (Christopher Wayne) observed that the Lincoln had lost control and

applied the brakes.

While in the center median, the Lincoln rolled and went airborne. It then struck the top of the Chrysler.

The driver of the Lincoln SUV, also from Snyder, and the passengers, three 4-year old boys, were transported for injuries sustained in the crash. Two of the boys suffered incapacitating injuries.