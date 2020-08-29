35th COVID-19 related death and 21 new cases in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 35th COVID-19-related death and 21 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County. The total number of active cases is now 381.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 21 new cases, 11 are from PCR tests and 10 are from antigen tests.

As of August 28, 28 residents and 10 staff members had tested positive. These results are still being incorporated into the City’s daily number reports.

According to the City of Abilene social media post, the age and gender information of the latest death is not available

Seventeen patients recovered, but 20 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2,396 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: