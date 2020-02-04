36 immigrants found concealed in dump truck in Texas

LAREDO, Texas (CNN Newsource) — A surprising discovery was made in a disabled dump truck in Texas.

Authorities found 36 migrants trapped in a hidden compartment last week in Laredo.

Officers had dispatched a wrecker to tow away the disabled truck, which was taken to an impound lot.

Authorities later searched the vehicle after receiving an anonymous tip.

Inside they found the migrants hidden by a piece of plywood that was covered in sand, gravel and dirt.

They were able to pull them out.

The migrants are in the custody of Homeland Security investigations.

It’s not immediately clear where the migrants are from or whether they face any charges.