38 coaches selected for Big Country Chevy Dealers 2021 FCA All-Star Festival

The Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes has selected 38 area coaches to lead the Big Country Chevy Dealers 2021 FCA All-Star Festival.
Here is the latest information from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes news release:
“The Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes expresses congratulations and gratitude to the 38 area coaches
selected to lead the Big Country Chevy Dealers 2021 FCA All-Star Festival.
This 2021 FCA All-Star Festival is scheduled for June 3-12 in across four Big Country cities. It will feature more
than 300 of the area’s top student-athletes participating in one of seven sports: football, basketball, volleyball,
baseball, softball, golf and cheerleading. Eleven student trainers from the area were all-star selections as well.
The 2021 FCA All-Star Festival coaches who will serve this year include:
FOOTBALL
Blue Team: *Sammy Burnett (Brownwood), Matt Fanning (Jim Ned), Aaron Roan (Abilene Cooper), Matt Jones
(San Angelo TLCA), Gary Moses (Cross Plains), Luke Harrison (Clack Middle School, AISD)
Red Team: *Sterling Doty (Stephenville), Scott Campbell (Clyde), Britt Hart (Merkel), Marvin Wilson (Ballinger),
Josh Gillespie (Abilene Wylie), Derek Schlieve (Baird)
VOLLEYBALL
North: Paige Hauger (Newcastle), Rachel Schuman (Eastland), Caroline Cleveland (Abilene High)
South: Robynn Jones (Wall), Megan Rausch (Abilene Wylie), Cassie Dowdy (Madison Middle School, AISD)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
North: Kia McCarty (Stephenville), Ryan Bleiker (Jayton)
South: Matt Preston (Hawley), Kent Sherrill (San Angelo TLCA)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
North: Shella Arnwine (Roscoe), Tate Thompson (Albany)
South: Mykia Anderson (Clyde), Royce Jesko (Santa Anna)
SOFTBALL
North: Adam Arrington (Graham), Jim Reese (Abilene High)
South: Billy Todd (Mason), Kayla Matthews (San Angelo Central)
BASEBALL
North: Kevin Bartley (Stamford), Kevin Bartley, Jr. (Breckenridge)
South: Rocky Bernal (Brady), Chad Dail (May)
GOLF
Boys Coach: Bill Culverhouse (Eastland)
Girls Coach: Laura Martin (Brownwood)
CHEER
Abilene Cheer Coach: Christina Stewart (Ranger)
Brownwood Cheer Coach: Kristin Wade (Early)
The Big Country Chevy Dealers 2021 FCA All-Star Festival schedule of events includes:
• Saturday, June 5: the 13th annual All-Star women’s basketball game and the 9th annual All-Star men’s
basketball game in Brownwood, both presented by Abilene Bone and Joint
• Monday, June 7 and Tuesday, June 8: the 2nd annual Big Country FCA All-Star golf tournament on the
Kingdom Course at Solid Rock Camp in Eastland
• Friday, June 11: the 8th annual FCA All-Star softball and baseball games in San Angelo, presented by 1st
Community Federal Credit Union
• Saturday, June 12: the 9th annual FCA All-Star volleyball game in Abilene, presented by Hendrick
Medical Center
• Saturday, June 12: the 22st annual Myrle Greathouse All-Star Football Classic in Abilene, presented by
the Myrle Greathouse Foundation
This year’s FCA all-star athletes will gather for the roster unveiling and celebration this Sunday, March 21 at
Beltway Church, 4009 Beltway South in Abilene. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. followed by a formal
presentation at 2:30.
FCA extends special thanks to the Big Country Chevy Dealers who support the All-Star Festival:
• Larry Hall, Lawrence Hall Chevrolet in Abilene
• Mitch Hall and John Speer, Lawrence Hall Chevrolet in Anson
• Mark and Hunter Hanner, Hanner Chevrolet in Baird
• Joseph Tolliver, Toliver Brothers Chevrolet in Ballinger
• Greg Bruner and Cory Howard, Bruner Auto Group in Brownwood
• Rob Miller, Blake Fulenwider Chevrolet in Eastland
• Sam Toliver, Bailey Toliver in Haskell
• Mitch Hall, Mitch Hall Chevrolet in Snyder
The Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes serves communities spread across a 37-county area including
Abilene, the Concho Valley, the Brownwood area and Cross Timbers/Stephenville area.
For more information about Big Country FCA, contact Andy Penney, Big Country FCA Area Director, at (806)
577-2537 or apenney@fca.org.”