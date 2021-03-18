38 coaches selected for Big Country Chevy Dealers 2021 FCA All-Star Festival

The Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes has selected 38 area coaches to lead the Big Country Chevy Dealers 2021 FCA All-Star Festival.

Here is the latest information from the Fellowship of Christian Athletes news release:

“The Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes expresses congratulations and gratitude to the 38 area coaches

selected to lead the Big Country Chevy Dealers 2021 FCA All-Star Festival.

This 2021 FCA All-Star Festival is scheduled for June 3-12 in across four Big Country cities. It will feature more

than 300 of the area’s top student-athletes participating in one of seven sports: football, basketball, volleyball,

baseball, softball, golf and cheerleading. Eleven student trainers from the area were all-star selections as well.

The 2021 FCA All-Star Festival coaches who will serve this year include:

FOOTBALL

Blue Team: *Sammy Burnett (Brownwood), Matt Fanning (Jim Ned), Aaron Roan (Abilene Cooper), Matt Jones

(San Angelo TLCA), Gary Moses (Cross Plains), Luke Harrison (Clack Middle School, AISD)

Red Team: *Sterling Doty (Stephenville), Scott Campbell (Clyde), Britt Hart (Merkel), Marvin Wilson (Ballinger),

Josh Gillespie (Abilene Wylie), Derek Schlieve (Baird)

VOLLEYBALL

North: Paige Hauger (Newcastle), Rachel Schuman (Eastland), Caroline Cleveland (Abilene High)

South: Robynn Jones (Wall), Megan Rausch (Abilene Wylie), Cassie Dowdy (Madison Middle School, AISD)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

North: Kia McCarty (Stephenville), Ryan Bleiker (Jayton)

South: Matt Preston (Hawley), Kent Sherrill (San Angelo TLCA)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

North: Shella Arnwine (Roscoe), Tate Thompson (Albany)

South: Mykia Anderson (Clyde), Royce Jesko (Santa Anna)

SOFTBALL

North: Adam Arrington (Graham), Jim Reese (Abilene High)

South: Billy Todd (Mason), Kayla Matthews (San Angelo Central)

BASEBALL

North: Kevin Bartley (Stamford), Kevin Bartley, Jr. (Breckenridge)

South: Rocky Bernal (Brady), Chad Dail (May)

GOLF

Boys Coach: Bill Culverhouse (Eastland)

Girls Coach: Laura Martin (Brownwood)

CHEER

Abilene Cheer Coach: Christina Stewart (Ranger)

Brownwood Cheer Coach: Kristin Wade (Early)

The Big Country Chevy Dealers 2021 FCA All-Star Festival schedule of events includes:

• Saturday, June 5: the 13th annual All-Star women’s basketball game and the 9th annual All-Star men’s

basketball game in Brownwood, both presented by Abilene Bone and Joint

• Monday, June 7 and Tuesday, June 8: the 2nd annual Big Country FCA All-Star golf tournament on the

Kingdom Course at Solid Rock Camp in Eastland

• Friday, June 11: the 8th annual FCA All-Star softball and baseball games in San Angelo, presented by 1st

Community Federal Credit Union

• Saturday, June 12: the 9th annual FCA All-Star volleyball game in Abilene, presented by Hendrick

Medical Center

• Saturday, June 12: the 22st annual Myrle Greathouse All-Star Football Classic in Abilene, presented by

the Myrle Greathouse Foundation

This year’s FCA all-star athletes will gather for the roster unveiling and celebration this Sunday, March 21 at

Beltway Church, 4009 Beltway South in Abilene. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. followed by a formal

presentation at 2:30.

FCA extends special thanks to the Big Country Chevy Dealers who support the All-Star Festival:

• Larry Hall, Lawrence Hall Chevrolet in Abilene

• Mitch Hall and John Speer, Lawrence Hall Chevrolet in Anson

• Mark and Hunter Hanner, Hanner Chevrolet in Baird

• Joseph Tolliver, Toliver Brothers Chevrolet in Ballinger

• Greg Bruner and Cory Howard, Bruner Auto Group in Brownwood

• Rob Miller, Blake Fulenwider Chevrolet in Eastland

• Sam Toliver, Bailey Toliver in Haskell

• Mitch Hall, Mitch Hall Chevrolet in Snyder

The Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes serves communities spread across a 37-county area including

Abilene, the Concho Valley, the Brownwood area and Cross Timbers/Stephenville area.

For more information about Big Country FCA, contact Andy Penney, Big Country FCA Area Director, at (806)

577-2537 or apenney@fca.org.”