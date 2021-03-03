38 new COVID-19 cases and 46 recoveries reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Thirty-eight new COVID-19 cases and 46 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the thirty-eight new cases, 26 are from PCR tests and 12 are from antigen tests.

Forty-six patients recovered, but 22 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,212 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 625 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: