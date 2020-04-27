3rd COVID-19 death confirmed in Brownwood, 6 nursing home employees test positive

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A third COVID-19 death has been confirmed in Brownwood, and six employees of a nursing home have tested positive.

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department says a nursing home resident passed away over the weekend, and a medical review has confirmed that the death is related to COVID-19.

The six employees that have tested positive now push the total number of residents/ employees of the nursing home to 28, including three deaths.

There have been a total of 34 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brown County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News