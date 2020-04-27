3rd COVID-19 death confirmed in Brownwood, 6 nursing home employees test positive

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A third COVID-19 death has been confirmed in Brownwood, and six employees of a nursing home have tested positive.

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department says a nursing home resident passed away over the weekend, and a medical review has confirmed that the death is related to COVID-19.

The six employees that have tested positive now push the total number of residents/ employees of the nursing home to 28, including three deaths.

There have been a total of 34 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brown County.