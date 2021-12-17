3rd earthquake to hit Big Country in 2 days reaches 3.0 magnitude

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Big Country was shaken by three different earthquakes since Thursday, including a 3.0 magnitude quake that struck Friday night.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 2.5 quake struck north of Snyder Thursday morning shortly before noon.

Later that day, a 2.2 magnitude quake hit 11.3 miles north/northeast of Hermleigh at 5:07 p.m. It occurred 15.6 miles east/northeast of Snyder, 25.5 miles northwest of Sweetwater, and 58.3 miles west/northwest Abilene.

Seismic activity picked up Friday night, as a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded 8.8 miles north of Snyder, and 40.3 miles northwest of Sweetwater at 8:56 p.m., according to USGS.

Friday night’s quake was initially recorded at 2.8 magnitude and 5 kilometer depth, but was later revised to show a 3.0 magnitude quake at a depth of 6 kilometers.