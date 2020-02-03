3rd worker dies of injuries from Texas oil well blowout

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — A third worker has died of injuries from a Central Texas oil well blowout.

A spokesman for Chesapeake Energy says in a statement the company is “deeply saddened” by the worker’s death.

Spokesman Gordon Pennoyer did not say when the worker died. Pennoyer says the blowout happened Wednesday afternoon while a crew was replacing drilling hardware near Deanville, Texas.

One worker was killed outright, while another died at a hospital on Thursday.

The condition of another injured worker was not immediately known.

No identities have been released.