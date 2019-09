SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A 4.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Snyder late Monday afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred 12.7 miles north of Snyder at 4:47 p.m. Monday.

One KTAB viewer said after he felt the earthquake, he called the sheriff’s department and they said they also felt it. The man says it shook so hard it woke his dogs.

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was reported 15.5 miles north of Snyder on July 26.