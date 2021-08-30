4 COVID-19 deaths, 48 kids among 189 new cases reported in Taylor CO. since Friday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting four new COVID-19 deaths and 189 new cases since Friday.

According to the health district, three women and one man died from COVID-19. Data indicates that the deaths were people in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 70 or older.

There have been 434 COVID-19 deaths in the county, according to the health district.

There were 124 new cases reported on Saturday, 39 on Sunday, and 26 on Monday.

Over the last seven days, 22.13% of those who have been tested have been positive. That’s the highest seven day test positivity rate since Jan. 19, when it was 24.25%, and there were 2,585 active cases compared to 1,863 on Monday.

Among the 189 cases reported Monday were 48 school aged children, including three in pre-K, 17 elementary students, nine kids in middle school and 19 in high school. Kids accounted for 25.4% of new cases reported Monday.

Since July 30, there have been 363 new cases reported in kids ages 0-19, which accounts for 15.87% of the 2,288 cases in that same age group since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Taylor County on March 26, 2020.

There are currently 1,863 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, which is the most since Feb. 4, when there were 1,871.

The last time Taylor County reached at least 1,863 active cases, there were only 38 hospitalizations, whereas Hendrick Health reported 107 on Monday, including 21 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Hendrick Health is reporting an additional 19 hospitalizations in Brownwood. Of those total 126 patients hospitalized, 107 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 30 ICU patients, 28 are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,956 vaccines were administered last week, down from 2,222 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,384 from March 1-7.

The data shows 59,186 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 48,954 have been fully vaccinated.