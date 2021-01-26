4 deaths, 98 new cases & 205 COVID-19 recoveries in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A total of 98 new positives, four deaths and 205 COVID-19 recoveries are being reported by the Abilene-Taylor County Health District.

The four deaths were two men in their 70s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 50s. The number of deaths stemming from COVID-19 now total 270.

According to the health district, hospitalizations in Taylor County total 84, of which 57 are Taylor County residents and 27 are from out of the county.

In the county, there are now 2,502 active cases.

More information can be seen on the graphic provided by the City of Abilene below.