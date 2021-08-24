4 hospitalized in Coleman after fire fills home with carbon monoxide overnight

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Four people in Coleman have been hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning after firefighters found them unresponsive in a home.

The Coleman Fire Department (CFD) says they responded to a medical call where four people were found unresponsive due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

EMS crews treated the four people at the scene, and they are currently receiving treatment at Coleman County Medical Center, according to CFD.

CFD says an electrical short in the ceiling started a smoldering fire that burned throughout the night and filled the home with the odorless gas and no visible smoke.

The home had no gas service, CFD says.

There is currently no word on their conditions.