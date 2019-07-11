4 indicted in connection to ATV, mower, four-wheeler thefts

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County grand jury indicted four people on Thursday in connection to theft of an ATV, mower, and four-wheeler.

According to court documents, 27-year-old Zachary McMorris, 31-year-old Kyle Reeves, 30-year-old David Wallace III, all of Abilene, and 34-year-old Jeanne Richardson, of Merkel, were indicted for the crime Thursday.

In February 2017, a woman reported the theft of a 2014 Polaris RZR ATV, a Scag brand zero-turn mower, a Kawasaki four-wheeler and other tools missing from her shop.

Another woman contacted Abilene police the next day saying that Kyle Reeves had asked to store the stolen Polaris RZR at her place, saying a woman, later identified as Jeanne Richardson, and Zach McMorris picked Reeves up after he dropped off the ATV, according to court documents.

Further investigation into other open cases involving stolen ATVs led officers to David Wallace’s backyard, where another ATV was found. After being read his Miranda warnings, Wallace admitted that he and McMorris had taken the ATV, mower, and four-wheeler from the woman’s property, the document states.

According to court documents, the value of the stolen items was estimated at more than $30,000 but less than $150,000.

The suspects were indicted on the following charges:

Zachary McMorris – Engaging in organized criminal activity, theft

Kyle Reeves – Engaging in organized criminal activity, theft

David Wallace III – Engaging in organized criminal activity, theft

Jeanne Richardson – Theft