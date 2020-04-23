4 more Brownwood nursing home residents test positive for COVID-19

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Four more residents of a Brownwood nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release issued Thursday by the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, the four new positive tests push the total number to 17 for the county.
The four new positives brings the total number of residents of this nursing home who have contracted the virus to 11, including one death. An employee of the nursing home also tested positive for the virus on Saturday.
The nursing home is using a private lab to test each resident of the facility, according to the news release.
There have now been a total of 207 tests conducted in the county, with 165 of those coming back negative, with 25 pending results, and 11 people have recovered.
The full news release reads as follows:
On Thursday, April 23, 2020, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received three negative test results and four positive results, making a total of 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brown County.
The four positive results were received from a private lab and are residents of the same nursing facility. The residents are not hospitalized.
The nursing home is voluntarily expanding testing for each resident of the facility through a private lab. Widespread testing in the nursing home is reflected in the total number of pending tests below.
Current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County:
- 207 Tested
- 165 Negative
- 25 Pending (have not received results)
- 17 Positive Cases
- 11 Recovered
- 1 Death
Updated 4/23/2020 at 5:45 pm
Results are updated daily at www.brownwoodtexas.gov/health
