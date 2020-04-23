4 more Brownwood nursing home residents test positive for COVID-19

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Four more residents of a Brownwood nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release issued Thursday by the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, the four new positive tests push the total number to 17 for the county.

The four new positives brings the total number of residents of this nursing home who have contracted the virus to 11, including one death. An employee of the nursing home also tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

The nursing home is using a private lab to test each resident of the facility, according to the news release.

There have now been a total of 207 tests conducted in the county, with 165 of those coming back negative, with 25 pending results, and 11 people have recovered.

The full news release reads as follows: