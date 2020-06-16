4 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, total of 259

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting four new cases of COVID-19.

The health district says there was also one recovery, bringing the total number of currently active cases to nine.

There have been a total of 259 positive cases reported in Taylor County, 7,132 tests conducted, and five deaths.

There is currently one person hospitalized with COVID-19 in Taylor County.

Further demographic information can be found in the image below.