4 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, total of 259

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting four new cases of COVID-19.

The health district says there was also one recovery, bringing the total number of currently active cases to nine.

There have been a total of 259 positive cases reported in Taylor County, 7,132 tests conducted, and five deaths.

There is currently one person hospitalized with COVID-19 in Taylor County.

Further demographic information can be found in the image below.

Latest COVID-19 testing numbers as of June 16, 2020
Expanded statistics for COVID-19 cases as of June 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News