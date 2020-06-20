4 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, total of 282

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19.

The new positive results bring the total number of cases reported in the county to 282.

A total of 7,404 tests have been conducted, and 246 have recovered, bringing the active number of cases to 31.

There are currently two COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

