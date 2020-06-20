ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19.
The new positive results bring the total number of cases reported in the county to 282.
A total of 7,404 tests have been conducted, and 246 have recovered, bringing the active number of cases to 31.
There are currently two COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
Further demographic information can be found in the image below.
- 6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19
- Austin PD officer says protesters pulled down and burned US, Texas flags
- 4 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, total of 282
- Thousands headed to indoor Trump rally, raising virus fears
- DC protesters pull down, burn statue of Confederate general