4 new COVID-19 confirmed cases in Taylor County, total of 59

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene reported four new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, pushing the total number of positive cases to 59.
The city reports 971 tests have been conducted, with 158 test results still pending, and 754 negative results.
New positives include:
- Case 56: M, 30s, self-isolated, travel
- Case 57: M, 20s, self-isolated, contact w/confirmed case
- Case 58: M, 20s, self-isolated, contact w/confirmed case
- Case 59: F, 30s, self-isolated, pending investigation
One other person has recovered since the last data was released, bringing the number of recoveries in Abilene to five.
There has still only been one COVID-19 related death reported in the Key City.
