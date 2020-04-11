4 new COVID-19 confirmed cases in Taylor County, total of 59

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene reported four new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, pushing the total number of positive cases to 59.

The city reports 971 tests have been conducted, with 158 test results still pending, and 754 negative results.

New positives include:

No photo description available.
  • Case 56: M, 30s, self-isolated, travel
  • Case 57: M, 20s, self-isolated, contact w/confirmed case
  • Case 58: M, 20s, self-isolated, contact w/confirmed case
  • Case 59: F, 30s, self-isolated, pending investigation

One other person has recovered since the last data was released, bringing the number of recoveries in Abilene to five.

There has still only been one COVID-19 related death reported in the Key City.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News